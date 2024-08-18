Lindsey Graham: ‘Donald Trump the Provocateur, the Showman May Not Win This Election’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that former President Donald Trump could lose the 2024 election to Vice President Kamala Harris if he makes personal attacks the center of his campaign.

On Fox News, Nikki Haley said, “The campaign is not going to win talking about crowd sizes. It’s not going to win talking about what race Kamala Harris is. It’s not going to win talking about whether she’s dumb. It’s not. You can’t win on those things. I think the campaign needs to focus. That’s the main thing. Look, this is a winnable election, but you need to focus.”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Do you agree with Nikki Haley’s assessment?”

Graham said, “Yeah. I don’t think — I don’t look at Vice President Kamala Harris as a lunatic. I look at her as the most liberal person to ever be nominated for president in the history of the United States. She’s going to the Soviet Union playbook to lower prices called price control. She wants to eliminate private health care. She’s for reparations. She’s against fracking. She’s with the Green New Deal on and on. So, I would make it about policy. A nightmare for Harris is to defend her policy choices.”

Welker asked, “Do you think former President Trump should stop talking about Vice President Harris’s race and intelligence?”

Graham said, “President Trump can win this election. His policies are good for America. If you have a policy debate, he wins. Donald Trump the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election.”

