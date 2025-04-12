Donald Trump’s Entrance to Star-Studded UFC 314 Brings House Down

President Donald Trump’s entrance to UFC 314 in Miami, Florida, Saturday night sent the Kaseya Center into a frenzy.

The president walked into a star-packed Kaseya Center sporting a gold tie while flanked by his entourage, which included some of his grandchildren, UFC CEO Dana White, and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who Trump has endorsed for governor of Florida.

UFC Commentator Joe Rogan asked fellow commentators John Anik and former Heavyweight Champion and U.S. Olympian Daniel Cormier, if anyone else besides Trump and UFC fighters has a “walk-in” as the president’s signature entry song, “American Badass,” by his friend Kid Rock blasted in the arena.

Cormier emphasized that Trump “always gets a walkout.”

“Give him the walkout! People love it!” Cormier added.

The president greeted Cabinet members and celebrities as he took his seat in the arena. After shaking hands with Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr., Trump made his way to the commentators, sharing a hug with Rogan.

The president also shared a moment with four-time NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal, one of the greatest big men in basketball history.

Other cabinet members and administration officials in attendance include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Elon Musk and his son X, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, FBI Director Kash Patel, and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung.

The main card is headlined by a Featherweight bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Trump has attended numerous sporting events since winning the election five months ago. He returned to Madison Square Garden in November for UFC 309 on the heels of his victory, and in February, he attended the Super Bowl in New Orleans and paced the field for the Daytona 500.