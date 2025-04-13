Illegal crossings of the English Channel soared to their highest daily total for the year on Saturday as people smugglers operating on the French coastline launched multiple boatloads of migrants towards the UK.

According to a report from GB News, 623 illegal aliens reached British shores on Saturday, marking a new high since the start of the year.

It surpassed the previous high set on March 3rd when 592 boat migrants successfully journeyed across the busy waterway.

The latest crossings take the total for the year to approximately 8,000 as the crisis is on course for a record year.

This comes despite the Labour Party government having pledged to stem the tide of illegal migration by “smashing the gangs” of people smugglers operating on both sides of the English Channel.

A Home Office spokesman said: “We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.

“The people-smuggling gangs do not care if the vulnerable people they exploit live or die, as long as they pay. We will stop at nothing to dismantle their business models and bring them to justice.

“That’s why this government has put forward a serious, credible plan to finally restore order to our asylum system, including tougher enforcement powers, ramping up returns to their highest levels for more than half a decade and a major crackdown on illegal working to end the false promise of jobs used by gangs to sell spaces on boats.”

Yet, the government has so far refused to enact a turn-back-the-boats approach, such as the successful Operation Sovereign Borders policy of former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, which all but eliminated illegal boat migration to the former British colony from countries like Indonesia.

The failure of successive governments to end the people smuggling trade across the Channel has resulted in well over 150,000 illegal immigrants entering the country via the route.

This has contributed to the radical change of the makeup of cities across Britain, including the capital of London, which is estimated to have as many as 600,000 illegal inhabitants.

It has also put severe strain on public resources and the asylum system, with many illegals immediately claiming asylum upon reaching British shores despite having travelled from a safe, first-world EU nation in France.

According to the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), the cost of supporting and housing alleged asylum seekers increased from £17,000 per migrant in 2019/20 to around £41,000 in 2023/24, with the annual cost projected to be around £4.7 billion to the British taxpayer.