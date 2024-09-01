Cotton: Biden, Harris Have Not Let Israel Win the War

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have put more pressure on Israel then Hamas and Iran which is extending the conflict.

When asked about 6 hostages who were murdered by Hamas found in Rafah, Cotton said, “It’s terribly sad news that Hamas murdered, executed these six hostages in cold blood apparently shot in the head shortly before they might have been rescued by Israeli Defense Forces.”

He continued, “My heart goes out to all of the families, especially Hersh Goldberg-Polin family our fellow American. There are other fellow Americans yet to be accounted for. These hostages were discovered under the tunnels in Rafah. That’s where Joe Biden and Kamala Harris put pressure Israel not to enter for months using arms embargo to try to keep them from entering.”

Cotton added, “Kamala Harris even said Israel shouldn’t have entered Rafah because she had studied the maps. What the Biden-Harris administration should have done from the beginning is not pressure Israel on the response but let Israeli win from the very outset. For 11 months Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have put more pressure on Israel than Hamas and Iran and other terror proxies.”

