Dem Rep. Garamendi: Harris Can Exceed Business Growth from Biden-Harris Admin. with GOP’s Ideas

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) argued that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris can exceed the small business creation of the Biden-Harris administration by using Republican ideas like tax breaks and credits for small businesses and reducing regulations.

Host Blake Burman asked, “Kamala Harris says — the Vice President says that they want some 25 million — small business creation, new businesses forming in the next four years. But the Biden-Harris team is on pace for, give or take, 20. So, you could look at that on the one end, and say she’s being aspirational. But on the other end, can you say, the current administration failed?”

Garamendi answered, “Well, what we have here is a presidential candidate that knows we can and will do more if we put the policies in place, and she’s basically talked about something that’s extremely important to small business. Now, I’ve been a small businessman for years and years and years, so, I don’t think I’m going to be able to line up as a new small business, but if I had an opportunity for 5,000 or $50,000 right off the bat, that would have been extraordinarily important, and the regulations that they do control are those regulations that have everything to do with tax policies, reporting policies, some of the EPA regulations, all of that paperwork. If that can be reduced, and it can be, there’s an opportunity for a real burst.”

Burman then said, “I hear you on the EPA, which is, obviously, a big thing for Democrats. But when you talk about tax breaks and small business and credits and regulations, those are Republican talking points, right? And Republican ideas, are they not? And that’s been part of the criticism for her, that she’s sort of taken Donald Trump’s ideas.”

Garamendi responded “Well, anybody would be a fool to not take a good idea and to push it further and to really make it happen. And here’s where we can see the difference: For four years, Trump had an infrastructure week. Every week was a new infrastructure week. At the end of four years, not one thing was done on infrastructure. Biden, Harris got into office, it’s the height of the pandemic, everything is shut down, and within the first year, the most massive infrastructure bill ever in American history, and quite possibly in the world, with the exception of China, became the law. So, it’s how do you get things done. A good idea can come from many, many places, not too many good ideas from Trump. But when he’s got one, go with it.”

Garamendi further stated that Harris is taking ideas from both Republicans and Democrats.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett