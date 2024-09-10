Fetterman on Harris’ Fracking Flip: ‘Let’s Talk About Trump,’ We’re Talking About ‘Relatively Obscure’ Policies

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) responded to a question on 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris saying that her values haven’t changed on issues like fracking and what the difference is between changing policies and changing values by stating, “let’s talk about Trump,” and his changes and that “We’re talking about small little kinds of talks about relatively obscure kinds of policies throughout all of this.”

Host Wolf Blitzer read from a criticism by 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump of Harris that she’s changed her views and asked, “How damaging [have] Kamala Harris’ views, for example, on the issue of fracking, a big issue in Pennsylvania, been to her campaign, especially here in Pennsylvania?”

Fetterman responded that “fracking is not going to be a defining issue in this election, and I said that exact same thing in 2020, and they tried to lie against Joe Biden through that too, and the same thing’s going to happen in 2024. And Harris is going to prevail, but it’s going to be very close. But this is not a race about nuance. This is going to be a very stark choice. It’s going to be the choice, and if you want that kind of depravity and the kinds of bizarre kinds of positions that he pivot[s] and talk[s] about electrocuting sharks and bizarre other kinds of statements — and I don’t understand some of the things, but he has no standards at this point, and it’s difficult to really understand, but that’s a very stark choice here. And it’s not going to be talking about just fracking.”

Blitzer then asked “It’s interesting, Kamala Harris explained her pivot on the issue of fracking during last month’s CNN interview by saying her values have not changed. What is the difference between changing your policies and changing your values?”

Fetterman answered, “All right, let’s talk about Trump, who appointed three extreme right justices, and they killed Roe. And now he’s talking about now trying to walk back a lot of the things and actually talking about female reproductive freedom. … Trump changes, he doesn’t have any values. He talks about bizarre kinds of terms, and, look, whether it’s the insurrection or whether it’s his convictions or whether it’s talking about — it’s really hard to really understand that it’s going to be an hour just talking about fracking and those kinds of nuance[s], when all of the things that [have] happened and whether — the kinds of things that Trump has said, it’s really — I just encourage you, hold him to the same kind of standard. We’re talking about small little kinds of talks about relatively obscure kinds of policies throughout all of this.”

