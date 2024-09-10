MSNBC’s Maddow: Trump Was ‘Evil’ to Attack Hunter Biden

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that it was “evil” for former President Donald Trump to attack Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

Maddow said, “I feel like an important story if the country is considering putting Trump back in power. This shows what happens when crooks take over the White House. In this case what happened is they had an ex-mafia hustler guy hired to go run a foreign influence operation that the president was involved in to try to get foreign countries to interfere in the 2020 election to mess with Joe Biden so Donald Trump didn’t have to run against him. We’ve completely forgotten it because so many other scandals have happened since then. It was only the first of his two impeachments.”

She continued, “Let us not forget the last time he was there he ran this kind of a scam with Russia to try to attack Joe Biden and his family.”

Maddow added, “To use a politician’s family, to use Joe Biden’s love for his son as a way to try to destroy the father, destroy the man, that’s, it’s evil.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “It’s very Trumpian.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Very McCarthyism too.”

