Chelsea Clinton: Trump Is ‘Scared’ of Kamala

Guest host Chelsea Clinton said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump was “scared” of Vice President Kamala Harris after their debate.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “He doesn’t seem to want to commit to another round. Vice President Harris is saying, listen, I’m up for another debate, but does she need to do another debate? I mean, they all for weeks called her dumb and stupid and she didn’t have a brain in her head.”

Clinton said, “He knows he lost and he knows he lost his cool. He knows she got under his skin and he knows she is on the right side of what most Americans want our country to be.”

She added, “He’s scared and he should be.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “He’s very scared.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “The last 24 hours has been a bit of a MAGA reality check similar to how some Democrats felt after President Biden didn’t do as well as well as they expected in the debate. If you’re a Trump supporter, you probably live on a steady diet of clips he puts out where he may still seem like the strong, tough guy they like, but their own eyes saw that he was unable to talk about just basic policy.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN