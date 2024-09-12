Harris Co-Chair on Voters Praising Pre-COVID Trump Economy: Trump Economy ‘Was Terrible’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Mitch Landrieu responded to a question on voters who say that they could afford to buy more during the Trump administration pre-pandemic by stating, “that’s what they think. But, of course, that is not accurate. The economy, when Donald Trump was president, was terrible.”

Host Dana Bash said, “[I]f you look at the voters who aren’t sure who to vote for, and if, the crisis of affordability — I call it — is their top concern, what they know about Donald Trump is that they could afford more when he was president, up until the pandemic, and they don’t know what she will bring.”

Landrieu responded, “Well, first of all, that’s what they think. But, of course, that is not accurate. The economy, when Donald Trump was president, was terrible.”

Bash then cut in to say, “It’s not accurate, if you look at the numbers, but it’s how people –.”

Landrieu then cut in to state, “Well, that’s what campaigns are about, and that’s why you have to go out and tell them. That’s why she’s rolled out her plan. And her first thing is to create an opportunity economy and actually to lower costs for people and the plans to fight the pharmaceutical industry that she and President Biden did, the plan to help people get into homes, to help people with tax credits for child care, all of those things going forward, we’re going to address the concerns, but you’ve got to go out and sell it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett