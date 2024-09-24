Harris Co-Chair on Lack of Interviews: ‘You’re Learning’ Harris ‘Isn’t Just Throwing Out Ideas Every Day’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Harris-Walz Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) responded to criticism of the lack of interviews that the Harris-Walz ticket has done by saying that “What you’re learning about Vice President Harris is that she’s cautious, thoughtful, responsible, and isn’t just throwing out ideas every day.” But the GOP ticket is all over the map.

Coons stated, “Both Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz this week are giving speeches to fill in more detail about their overall objective to strengthen the economic opportunity in our country for the middle class. As she made clear from the first sentence of the presidential debate she had recently against former President Trump, Vice President Harris is focused on helping middle-class Americans afford medications, afford their homes, afford electricity, afford health care, dealing with the price concerns that middle America has, and opening the door to economic opportunity. The theme she’s been running on is creating an opportunity economy, and so, this next speech she’s going to give is about how we’re going to create wealth in this country for the middle class.”

Later, after co-host Joe Kernen contrasted how many interviews Harris has done compared to the Republican ticket of former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Coons stated that Trump refused to do a debate and that Trump and Vance are “all over the place.”

Coons added, “What you’re learning about Vice President Harris is that she’s cautious, thoughtful, responsible, and isn’t just throwing out ideas every day.”

Coons also said that he thinks she should devote more time to answering questions, and pointed to a local interview she did in Wisconsin this week.

