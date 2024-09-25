Whoopi Goldberg Compares Trump to a Bug that Biden Pretends to Swash

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts and President Joe Biden Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump is like a “bug.”

Biden said, “I was confident I would beat Trump.”

Goldberg said, “Listen I didn’t like the way they did it. I’m going to say it out loud. Nobody says it out loud. I don’t like the way it was done publicly. I thought they could have done this in a different way because we didn’t need to hear all the inner fighting. I didn’t like it. I’m saying it to you. You were my ride or die. I was going wherever you go, that’s where I was going.”

She continued, “So I just wanted to say that because I always felt you were going to probably do four years and then try to figure out where to go with Kamala. Then he just wouldn’t, it was like a bug. He just kept being there. He was like a bug, right there buzzzz zzzzzz zzzz.”

Biden then slapped his hand on the table to act out swashing an insect.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Slap him down.”

Goldberg said, “That’s what was needed and you did it. But thank you for everything you’ve done in my entire lifetime.”

