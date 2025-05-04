Warner: Disappointing Rubio Is ‘Kowtowing to Trump’

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s “kowtowing” to President Donald Trump had been disappointing.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Is Secretary Rubio able to do the two main jobs there?”

Warner said, “I don’t know how anybody could do these two big jobs, and they’re frankly very different. One is actually trying to diplomatically work with friends and adversaries around the world. And unfortunately, the number of adversaries has gone up dramatically as Trump’s approach has been so awful to our allies. The other are our national security adviser has really grown into a major job, maybe slimming down some of that portfolio could make sense, but I don’t see how any individual could do both of those. And then you add the other fact, Jake, that he’s still overseeing the remnants of what used to be American soft power for 70 years, USAID, and even for Marco Rubio, I think it’s too much.”

Tapper said, “But you think well of him? You think that he’s an able guy?”

Warner said, “Listen, I’ve worked very well with him for years. I’ve been disappointed by some of the actions he’s taken as as secretary in this kind of kowtowing to Trump. As a matter of fact, he appeared in that cabinet meeting earlier this week where everyone went around and basically paid kudos to the great leader, it was something that, frankly, I would have expected out of North Korea, maybe not out of a cabinet meeting in America.”

