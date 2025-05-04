Councilman Alleges City of Jacksonville Created Gun Registry

Jacksonville, Florida, Councilman Nick Howland (R) alleges the city has been gathering information and keeping a gun registry since July 2023.

Howland told Action News Jax the registry was allegedly compiled out of information gathered on people entering two city buildings while armed.

He claimed security guards allegedly gathered names, personal information, and the types of firearms being carried by citizens entering City Hall and the Yates Building, All that information was allegedly kept in notebooks.

Howland said, “In those notebooks for two years, that info has been gathered. Florida is a no-registry state. So, that is a clear violation of state law.

He also said the State’s Attorney Office is investigating the claims and Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan’s (D) office said, “The City of Jacksonville has received and complied with a subpoena from the State Attorney’s Office.”

Florida Politics reported Howland is the Rules Committee Chair and he is requesting “the Mayor’s Office, the Office of General Counsel and the Public Works Department” get together this week and “discuss the illegal firearm registry that has allegedly been maintained for nearly two years at both City Hall and the Yates Building.”

