Houthis Hit Ben Gurion Airport with Missile; Israel Weighs Response; Iran Possible Target

A ballistic missile fired by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen struck the ground inside the perimeter of Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, leading Israeli officials to prepare a response to Yemen — or Iran.

The missile struck “a grove adjacent to an access road, inside the airport’s perimeter,” the Times of Israel noted, after triggering sirens across central Israel and evading Israel Defense Forces (IDF) missile defenses.

Several people were lightly injured, including one who was hurt while running to reach a bomb shelter.

The Times of Israel added that both Israel’s Arrow and the U.S.-made THAAD failed to intercept the missile.

The airport, Israel’s main point of access to the outside world, was closed for an hour and several foreign carriers halted flights for several days. Israelis leaders were reported to be meeting to prepare a response.

Israel has struck Houthi targets in Yemen in previous responses. However, it is possible that Israel will target Iran instead, since Iran arms and funds the Houthis and is heavily involved in their ballistic missile attacks.

Opposition figure Benny Gantz, a former chief of the IDF, said on X: “This is not Yemen — this is Iran.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has, in the recent past, warned that Iran will pay the price directly for Houthi missile attacks. The U.S. has been attacking Houthi targets in Yemen for weeks, as missiles have continued.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.