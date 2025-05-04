Sean Penn Compares Trump to a Spouse Murderer: ‘He Might Destroy the World’

President Donald Trump resembles a “jealous spouse who murders another partner” and he may “try to destroy the world” if any third-term ambitions were left unfulfilled, left-wing actor Sean Penn has grimly warned.

His dire forecast came during a joint appearance on Jim Acosta’s Substack podcast, The Jim Acosta Show, alongside Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell.

Oscar-winner Penn said, “I do think it’s a reasonable theory that Donald Trump is not unlike the spouse of someone who leaves him… who then murders their former partner because if they can’t have her, nobody can.”

Then he cautioned, “Trump and his solipsism may have that relationship with the world… this destruction is in part a power play. And also a literal intention of his final out,”

Acosta asked whether Penn believed Trump might make good on his threats to try and retain power after his second term. “I think he might try to destroy the world before he ages out of life,” Penn replied.

Swalwell, a longtime Trump antagonist, chimed in and said he worried about the damage that might come under Trump.

“If he doesn’t believe there’s somebody who can protect him,” Swalwell said, “you will see him ratchet up… what he’s willing to do to the country to protect himself”.

Penn has a long history of attacking Trump and questioning his motivations.

The actor, who has won Oscars for Mystic River and Milk, said the events leading up to the 2016 presidential election drove him to pursue a literary career, as Breitbart News reported.

“As it turns out, leading up to the election of 2016, I was going to fucking kill myself if I didn’t find a way out of just focusing on what the hell was happening,” the actor said in an interview with actor Nick Offerman back in 2019.

“So I decided to take everything I thought and felt and exaggerated it and exaggerated the language in ways that would keep me giggling through one of the ugliest periods of conscious participation the country has ever had.”

In a 2018 op-ed for the Time, Sean Penn blasted President Trump as an “enemy of Americans, Republicans, Democrats, Independents and every new child born. An enemy of mankind…. an enemy of the state.”