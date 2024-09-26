Dem Rep. Auchincloss: Increased Risk of Political Violence ‘Entirely Due to Donald Trump’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) stated that “the prospects for political violence in this country, unfortunately, are heightened, and it’s entirely due to Donald Trump and his enablers” like 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

Auchincloss said that he worries that Trump will pursue retribution against his political opponents if he wins, because “when he says something, believe it, and he has called for military tribunals to execute his rivals. He has said that if he loses, it’s the Jews’ fault, and scapegoating Jews is a time-honored tactic of totalitarians, and we know that mentally ill people will follow through on those threats. So, the political — the prospects for political violence in this country, unfortunately, are heightened, and it’s entirely due to Donald Trump and his enablers like JD Vance, which is why this election is so critical and why it’s also so critical that we pass gun safety legislation that takes these weapons of war out of the hands of those who should not have them. We were able to vote for more Secret Service protection for Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, which I was happy to do. But third-grade teachers and their students don’t get Secret Service protection and there are madmen out there who want to walk into those classrooms and shoot them up, and we are putting those weapons in their hands with a complete[ly] lax gun safety policy in this country.”

