Lindsey Graham: Kamala Harris Policies Are ‘Batsh-t Crazy’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Vice President Kamala Harris’ policies were “batshit crazy.”

Discussing former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, host Jake Tapper said, “So first of all, there are actual people out there with mental impairments, and that’s insulting to them. Second of all, Vice President Kamala Harris has not mentally impaired.”

Graham said, “I just think she’s crazy, liberal.”

Tapper said, “But what do you think about that rhetoric?”

Graham said, “I just think the better course to take has to prosecute the case case that her policies are destroying the country. They’re crazy liberal.”

He added, “The man who killed Laken Riley in Georgia was released by the Biden/Harris administration on parole because they had no capacity at the border to hold him. That’s not a reason to parole people. I promise you they’re are women been raped and murdered people have been hurt by illegal immigrants released in this country without detention. It is a nightmare. It is crazy. It is crazy to boycott a speech by the Prime Minister of Israel to a joint session of Congress, thinking it won’t embolden Iran. It was crazy to withdraw from Afghanistan, hoping things will be different this time, Medicare for All, Green New Deal, crazy stuff.”

Graham concluded, “I’m not saying she’s crazy to stay in your party policies are batshit crazy.”

