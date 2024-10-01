Gov. Shapiro: Iran Attacked Israel for a Year, Did ‘Unprecedented Attack’ Today, But There Was ‘More Chaos’ with Trump

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said that Iran has “been using Hezbollah, one of their proxies, to attack Israel for the better part of the last year” and launched an “unprecedented attack on Israel” today, but “when Donald Trump was President, we had more chaos at home and abroad, and he has no plans to bring stability, either to the Middle East, or throughout the nation, when we’re facing serious challenges here.”

After listening to Trump saying that Biden and Harris are absent, Shapiro stated, “Well, first off, Wolf, let’s speak truth, Iran is a terror nation — terrorist nation and the largest exporter of terrorism in the world. And they’ve been using Hezbollah, one of their proxies, to attack Israel for the better part of the last year. The unprecedented attack on Israel today, the nearly…200 missiles or so, according to the Department of Defense, is absolutely unacceptable. And I trust it will be met with a swift and appropriate response. These are serious times, Wolf, serious times that call for serious plans, serious people, and serious strategies. Donald Trump is none of those things. He’s not a serious person, he has no serious plan, and just going on and on about how this wouldn’t happen if he was there, that’s not a plan, and it’s just far more bluster from the former President.”

He continued, “Remember, when Donald Trump was President, we had more chaos at home and abroad, and he has no plans to bring stability, either to the Middle East, or throughout the nation, when we’re facing serious challenges here. So, I think what I would do if I was Tim Walz is simply what he’s always done, speak truth, lay out the plans that Vice President Harris has to bring more stability to the Middle East, to try and end this war, end this threat against Israel, and to just do his best to go out there and push back against the bloviating and the bluster that comes from the Trump-Vance ticket, and, instead, just talk about the serious policies, the serious proposals they have to address this very serious situation.”

