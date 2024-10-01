Whoopi Goldberg: ‘Is the GOP Brain Dead?’ They Act Like Trump Is In Charge

Whoopi Goldberg asked her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” if the Republican Party was “brain dead” because they act like former President Donald Trump is still in charge.

Goldberg said, “It’s really important to remind people that this man is not the president. He has nothing to do with what presidents are getting done. And I’m just a little sick and tired of him acting like he’s got something to say.”

She added, “So I want you to take a look at this clip. Maybe you’ll understand why I’m so annoyed.”

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) said, “The president just called me yesterday afternoon. I missed him and called him right back. And he just said, hey, what do you need? And I told him, you know, we got what we need, we’ll work through the federal process. He offered that if there’s other things we need, just to call him directly, which I appreciate that.”

Former President Donald Trump said, “The governor’s doing a very good job. He’s having a hard time getting the president on the phone. I guess they’re not being responsive. I haven’t reached out to him. I think he’s sleeping right now.”

President Joe Biden said, “Let me get this straight. He’s lying. And the governor told him he was lying. The governor told him he was lying. I’ve spoken to the governor. I’ve spent time with him and he told me he’s lying. I don’t know why he does it. But it’s simply not true. It’s irresponsible.”

Goldberg said, “And not only did his pointless photo op take up needed resources away from actually helping he straight up lied again to Americans. Now, I just, I have to just keep saying, is the GOP brain dead? How can they allow him to continue to act as if he is in charge? And I hate looking at you because it makes it feel like I’m directing it at you, but you’re the only person I can ask. What the hell is going on?”

Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I watched this clip and I can’t believe after four years of time away from him this is still what we want. Governor Brian Kemp, a popular Republican governor of Georgia, is someone I could totally support for president. He’s able to show up, he’s able to work across the aisle, praise Joe Biden when he needs it, but instead we’re going with this buffoon who never misses the opportunity to politicize a tragedy.”

