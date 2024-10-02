NBC’s Welker: Dems Were Panicked About Vances Likability During Debate

NBC host Kristen Welker said Wednesday on “Today” that she was getting texts from panicked Democrats that Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) was likable during the Vice Presidential Debate.

Welker said, “Well, look. I think that, as Peter noted, Walz got off to a shaky start. Vance knew his challenge to deal with the likability factor. He’s the second most disliked running mate in history. So I was getting texts from Democrats panicked, quite frankly, who said, wow, he’s really moderating himself on these issues. He’s the most likable he’s ever been. Yet, that moment at the end where Governor Walz pressed him that he accepts whether former President Trump lost the election and he said, let’s focus on the future, they will try to make that into a flash point. They’re in the process of turning that into an ad. They believe that’s a way to appeal to that very small sliver that is still undecided, but moderate, independent suburban voters.”‘

Reporter Hallie Jackson said, “Some Democrats are frustrated that he wasn’t a little bit more the Tim Walz that Kamala Harris picked to be his vice presidential nominee because he is great on television in the eyes of the campaign. I heard from Democrats and campaign officials that that January 6th moment at the end is what they were pointing to.”

