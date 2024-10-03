CNN’s Keilar: Vance Made His Name on Trail ‘Disparaging’ Walz’s ‘Military Service’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” co-host Brianna Keilar stated that both candidates were so civil during the previous night’s vice presidential debate, “you can almost forget” that 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) has made his name on the campaign trail “disparaging” his Democratic counterpart, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) military record and Walz has made his name on the trail “making couch jokes about” Vance and calling him weird.

While speaking with Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Keilar said, “Congresswoman, first, I would like to talk with you about the tone of the debate, because Vance and Walz were so nice last night, you can almost forget that these two guys have made their names on the trail disparaging the other’s military service and making couch jokes about the other/calling him weird, respectively. Why do you think the tenor of the debate was so different than the tenor of the campaigning that we’ve seen?”

Dingell responded that she was pleased to see the civility in the debate, but Walz is actually a nice person, while Vance has been mean and changed his personality for political purposes because he was turning voters off.

