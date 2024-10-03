Susan Rice: Donald Trump Is a ‘Surrender Monkey,’ He’s GOP’s Neville Chamberlain

Former White House adviser Susan Rice claimed Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that former President Donald Trump was a “surrender monkey” like the former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, who tried to appease Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Rice said, “There is a saying that back in the day until recently, foreign policy and national security were played between the 40-yard lines between Democrats and Republicans. There was a center, responsible, rational center. There are differences of emphasis and tone and approach on some things, but the fundamentals of national security that America needs to be strong, that we need to stand for our allies and stand for our values and you know, we have to mean what we say. These are very fundamental things that never used to be under serious question. Along comes Donald Trump, who really is like the Neville Chamberlain of the Republican Party.”

She added, “He is an appeaser. He is a surrender monkey. That is what we are seeing in his approach to Ukraine. Frankly we have seen him, you know, fold to Xi Jinping and many others, when it was convenient to him and served his personal interest. So that is why more than 700 Democrats, Republicans and Independents, very senior national security leaders, came together to oppose Donald Trump and support Kamala Harris.”

