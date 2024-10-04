Conway: Trump Uses Hitler’s Propaganda Tactics — ‘He’s a Cancer on American Life’

Atlantic contributor and long-time Never Trumper George Conway said Friday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” that former President Donald Trump was using Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s propaganda tactics.

Discussing Trump’s comments on the federal response to Hurricane Helene, Warner said, “You’re a student of Trump’s strange psyche. What does the clearly confessional nature of these accusations tell you about, I don’t know, where his head is at right now?”

Conway said, “Well, you know, you’re absolutely right. It’s a form of projection. He attributes to others motives that he himself has. But it’s more than that.”

He added, “The words that came to mind when I read about this controversy today is the große Lüge. That is German. I don’t speak German so forgive my pronunciation. But große Lüge is big lie, it means big lie. It was a phrase coined by Adolf Hitler in Mein Kampf in 1925 for a propaganda technique by which you tell as big a lie as possible so that people will believe bigger lies. They will believe bigger lies more than they believe smaller lies because they simply think it’s impossible for anybody to have the temerity to tell such an amazingly large lie. But Donald Trump does that as a matter of course. He’s a pathological liar and a sociopath.”

Conway concluded, “His lies about the supposedly stolen election in 2020 were große Lüge. This is what he does and it is why he’s a cancer on the American political life that must be removed once and for all.”

