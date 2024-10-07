Dem Strategist Mills: Trump ‘Would Absolutely Try To Exterminate an Entire Group of People’

Democratic strategist Aisha Mills claimed Monday on CNN’s “News Central” that former President Donald Trump “would absolutely try to exterminate people.”

Monday on “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” Trump said, “How about allowing people to come to an open-border, not as 13,000 of which were murderers. Many of them murdered far more than one person. And they’re now happily living in the United States, you know. Now a murderer, I believe this, it’s in their genes. We got a lot of bad genes in our country right now.”

Host John Berman said, “Talking about the immigrants who come over, he was calling them murderers. That discussion about the genes of immigrants, Aisha your first reaction?”

Mills said, “My first reaction is that we have long known that Donald Trump has revered the Nazis. He has revered Hitler, he’s read his book, used to say he had it on his nightstand. Donald Trump has had a very sinister philosophy, wanting to be a dictator, absolutely dividing people up based on who they are, based on factors about them that have to do with their race, and their gender, etc. And when he uses language like this, I don’t think that it’s a Freudian slip. I think that the danger of a Donald Trump is that he would absolutely try to exterminate an entire group of people because he thinks that their genes are somehow different than his own body. And I say this with all the sternness that you hear in my voice because it is serious! And Americans should recognize that.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN