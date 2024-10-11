Walz Blames Inflation on ‘False Information’ at the Grocery Store

During an appearance on Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), the Democrat vice-presidential nominee, was asked about the squeeze being put on the middle class amid a time of high inflation.

According to Walz, price gouging was a significant factor in higher prices. He also cited “false information” at the grocery store for the higher costs.

“When we talk to them about what are the policies that are going to make a difference, and we see some of the data, but data doesn’t impact people in their daily lives going to the grocery stores,” he said. “You see false information, whether it’s bird flu impacting eggs, but the reality for most people is, if those costs are up, they want to know what she’s going to do about it. I think that’s why she’s focusing on making sure, whether it’s homeownership more affordable, tax cuts for the middle class — and let’s just be candid about this, there’s a price gouging piece of this.”

