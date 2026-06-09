‘Mighty Ducks’ Star, Crypto Mogul Brock Pierce Offering $1 Million for Credible California Election Fraud Evidence

A former Mighty Ducks actor and cryptocurrency mogul is giving a $1 million reward to people who can prove credible instances in which election fraud has taken place in California.

Brock Pierce, who played a young Gordon Bombay in the Mighty Ducks films, launched an initiative called Cure The Vote, which is described as providing “a secure and independent avenue” for people to “submit credible evidence” regarding election fraud, the New York Post reported.

Any information submitted by people “will be reviewed by independent attorneys,” and “election-law experts.”

“Cure The Vote is designed to provide a secure and independent avenue for election workers, government employees, contractors, campaign staff, election observers, whistleblowers, and members of the pubic to submit credible evidence relating to potential election misconduct or irregularities,” Cure The Vote said in a press release, according to the outlet.

The press release from Cure The Vote described the initiative as being “nonpartisan” and noted that the initiative is not assuming “wrongdoing took place.”

Pierce offering a $1 million reward for credible evidence of election fraud in California comes as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Nithya Raman won the the top two spots in the Los Angeles mayoral race, after Republican candidate and reality television star Spencer Pratt fell into third place over the weekend.

Bass and Raman winning the election follows Pratt initially holding a lead over Raman, though after “mail-in votes were tallied throughout the week,” Raman took the lead, Breitbart News’s Paul Bois reported.

On Sunday, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli shared in a post on X that California was blocking a federal audit of the state’s voter rolls.

“California allows first-time voters to register using forms of ID that most Americans would find surprising,” Essayli added, listing examples such as gym membership cards, credit or debit cards, or prescription drug labels, among others.

“This is permitted when a voter fails to provide a Social Security number or driver’s license at registration,” Essayli continued. “Our office believes this policy deserves a closer look. We also have serious concerns about how California maintains its voter rolls.”