Maher: Half of Harris’ Media Tour Was Places Where ‘the Ass Is Pre-Kissed’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ media blitz over the past week included a substantial number of interviews that took place on “places where I would say the ass is pre-kissed” such as Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, CBS’s “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert, and ABC’s “The View.”

Maher said, “I was mentioning in the monologue, there are some sobering statistics for the Democrats this week about the election, which is only a little over three weeks away. I’m taking this from Andrew Sullivan’s column. He says, at this point in 2020, Biden — with far fewer resources than Harris has — was ten points ahead of Trump and in 2016, Hillary was six up and she is only 2.6 up. Pennsylvania, Biden was up seven at this point, she’s up one. Michigan, Biden was up eight and she’s tied. … [I]t does not seem like she is closing the deal. This week, she did a media blitz of — she went on Howard Stern and Stephen Colbert and ‘The View’, places where I would say the ass is pre-kissed. Am I wrong? Did that help or hurt?”

