Irish Rap Group Kneecap’s Shows Canceled After ‘F**k Israel’ Sign at Coachella

The Irish hip-hop group Kneecap has had a number of shows canceled in Germany after displaying “Fuck Israel” sign during its Coachella performance last month.

As Breitbart News reported in April, Kneecap sparked intense controversy and allegations of antisemitism when it projected a “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine” sign during a performance at the Coachella music festival. The group also accused Israel of genocide while citing their Irish heritage.

“Not long ago, the Irish were persecuted by the British, but we were never bombed from the f-ing sky with nowhere to go. Palestinians have nowhere to go. This is their fucking home, and they’re being bombed from the sky,” said lead vocalist Mo Chara at the time.

Since the display, Kneecap has been accused of fostering antisemitism and supporting the terrorist organization Hamas, which the group has denied. According to TheWrap, several shows for the group have been canceled in Germany.

German festivals Hurricane and Southside, both of which are organized by FKP Scorpio, removed Kneecap from the music lineups following the Indio-based Coachella set. On April 25, the band confirmed on X that they would no longer be playing at the respective festivals, but still listed links for shows in Cologne, Berlin and Hamburg which were set for September. However, as of Wednesday, the links to ticket seller site Evintim.de note that those events have since been canceled as well.

In a post shared Wednesday on X, the band wrote that the cancelations were a “loud warning to other acts to say silent.”

“It’s about distraction and a loud warning to other acts to stay silent or we will try silence you,” the band said.

“Let’s not lose sight of why the entire political class of Britain and their media are so ‘outraged’ about Kneecap and have no outrage for a mass slaughter of children. You can not tell the truth at Coachella,” it added.

Kneecap also began doing damage control after UK counter-terrorism authorities revealed the band is being investigated for statements made at past concerts in 2024 and 2023 wherein they told audience members to “kill your local MP [member of parliament]” and also said, “The only good Tory is a dead Tory.”

Kneecap denied ever supporting violence in a lengthy statement to Instagram in which they wrote that they “reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever.”

“We do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah,” the group said.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.