Kamala on Biden Differences: ‘Vice Presidents Are Not Critical of Their Presidents’

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” that she would not criticize President Joe Biden when asked about policy.

Reporter Peter Alexander said, “President Biden said every president has to cut their own path. What is one policy you would have done differently over these last three and a half years than President Biden?”

Harris said, “To be very candid with you, even including Mike Pence, vice presidents are not critical of their presidents. I think that really, actually, in terms of the tradition of it and also just going forward, it does not make for a productive and important relationship.”

Alexander said, “Has he not given you the green light to carve your own path?”

Harris said, “Going forward, there’s no question, and I bring my own experiences and my own life experiences.”

Alexander said, “Is there a policy that stands out to you in particular?”

Harris said, “Sure, my approach to what we need to do around Medicare covering home health care, born out of my experience of taking care of my mother. My priority on housing, one, because I know what it means, affordable housing and the ability to buy a home. Again my own experience. My mother saved up and not until when I was a teenager was she able to do it. I know for so many young people who I speak with around our country, the American dream is really out of reach. So my policy about $25,000 down payment assistance to help them get their foot in the door. The work that I have been doing and will bring to the presidency emphasizing small businesses that have been backbone of the economy. Those are the experiences and the ideas that I have that are about moving forward and really being a part of the next generation of leadership in America.”

