Tim Walz: Trump Pandered To, Disrespected McDonald’s Workers

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump pandered and disrespected McDonald’s workers with his appearance at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s franchise.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “What do you say to these Americans who feel like they’re struggling?”

Walz said, “Vice President Harris has made it clear that’s a top priority, whether it’s focusing on home ownership, which we know these proposals work. If you do things with down payment assistance and create 3 million more homes, we were able to do it on a state level in Minnesota. Now Minneapolis has 12% more homes and rents went down 4% last year. This can work on a national level.”

He added, “It’s important for us to talk about what Donald Trump is going to do because he did keep a promise his first term. He cut taxes for the wealthiest. He drove up the debt to numbers we haven’t seen. This time he’s coming after things like Social Security and Medicare, calling them Ponzi schemes that won’t work. So I think the message has to go to talk to people. I think it’s connecting as I say Vice President Harris and I grew up middle class. We understand that. She actually worked in a McDonald’s. She didn’t go and pander and disrespect McDonald’s workers by standing there in your red tie and taking a picture. His policies undermine those very workers who were in McDonald’s whether it’s home ownership, health care, reproductive rights, or cost of products. So there’s more work to be done, but just to be very clear, nothing Donald Trump is proposing does anything about the middle class.”

