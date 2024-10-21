Trump Joins Fox News at NYC Barbershop Hit Hard by Inflation

On Monday on Fox & Friends, former President Donald Trump joined co-host Lawrence Jones for the latest installment of the Barbershop Talk series in the Bronx.

One man asked, “I don’t know what more to do, how can we make the economy come back?”

Trump said, “Here is what we’re doing. Number one it will begin with the oil. They screwed around what I did with oil. We were energy independent. You remember back four or five years ago $1.87 for a gallon of gas. We had it lower than that for your car. $1.87 now it’s at 3 1/2, but it was much higher. They brought back my policies to break even but by that time the damage was done. Now you have to inflation and the costs so high. They haven’t gone down. We are going to do two things, interest rates are going down, going to be brought down and brought down fast more importantly and quicker we’ll drill baby drill.”

