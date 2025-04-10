Trump Orders Investigations of Former Administration Officials

President Donald Trump ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate two former officials from his first administration who openly betrayed him, saying he thinks one of them is “guilty of treason.”

The orders to review the activities and revoke security clearances of former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Christopher Krebs and former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Chief of Staff Miles Taylor were signed by Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Krebs was fired via a Trump tweet in November 2020 for releasing a statement claiming the presidential election “was the most secure in American history,” and denouncing “unfounded claims” that Joe Biden was not the true winner.

Trump’s post at the time read:

The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud — including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, ‘glitches’ in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

While Trump signed the Presidential Memorandum regarding Krebs, White House staff secretary Will Scharf explained that it “addresses his access to government existing clearances he might have,” and directs the DOJ and “other aspects” of the federal government “to investigate some of the malign acts” Krebs may have participated in:

“I think he said this is the safest election we’ve ever had and yet every day you read in the papers about more and more fraud that’s discovered. He’s the fraud. He’s a disgrace,” Trump said. “So we’ll find out whether or not it was a safe election and, if it wasn’t, he’s got a big price to pay, and he’s a bad guy.”

The memo described Krebs as a “significant bad-faith actor who weaponized and abused his Government authority.”

Taylor authored an anonymous op-ed while working at the DHS claiming there was a “resistance” within the first Trump administration that “vowed” to undermine the president’s policies, as well as an anonymous memoir that criticized Trump’s conduct.

He was also hit with a presidential memorandum, stating that he participated in the “unethical laundering and release of sensitive Government data to advance his false narratives.”

Insisting that the ex-DHS official is a “traitor,” Trump suggested he committed treason with his leaks.

“I barely remember him. Somebody that went out and wrote a book and said all sorts of terrible things that were all lies,” Trump said while signing the memo in the Oval Office. “I think he’s guilty of treason.”

The memo states:

He illegally published classified conversations to sell his book under the pseudonym “Anonymous,” which is full of falsehoods and fabricated stories. In so doing, Taylor abandoned his sacred oath and commitment to public service by disclosing sensitive information obtained through unauthorized methods and betrayed the confidence of those with whom he served.

Taylor reacted on X, claiming his actions were not “treasonous”:

“I said this would happen. Dissent isn’t unlawful. It certainly isn’t treasonous. America is headed down a dark path. Never has a man so inelegantly proved another man’s point,” he wrote.

In the past, Taylor has compared Trump to Adolf Hitler, Vladimir Putin, and accused him of wanting members of Congress to be killed on January 6, Breitbart News reported.

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) claimed Thursday on CNN’s The Situation Room that Trump was acting like a “Bolivian dictator” from the 1950s, and argued the investigation “will not find a single thing that Chris Krebs did wrong.”