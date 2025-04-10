Hecklers booed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) at a veteran’s rally on Wednesday, slamming him for his military services lies and alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

As the failed vice presidential candidate took the stage in the Capitol Rotunda, he was met with a barrage of boos, along with some cheering, and a heckler yelling “coward” and telling him to “shut your f***ing mouth.”

“You sympathize with the Chinese!” another attendee shouted.

Some in the crowd pushed back against the hecklers, and Walz responded: “Hey, there’s some passion in the building, which is a good thing.”

When Walz was former Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, it came to light that he had claimed since 2005 that he is a “retired command sergeant major” — an E-9 rank — even though he is actually a retired master sergeant — an E-8 rank, Breitbart’s Kristina Wong reported.

He also claimed he carried weapons “in war,” despite never deploying to a combat zone in his 20-plus-year military career, she reported.

“Furthermore, he has lied about being eligible to retire from the military the same week as the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but choosing to re-enlist out of a sense of duty. It was a lie, since although his military contract was up, he was not actually eligible to retire until later,” according to the report. “The Harris-Walz campaign has never addressed these lies — only claiming he ‘misspoke’ when he claimed he was ‘in war.’ Later, he blamed his ‘passion’ and ‘grammar’ for that lie.”

A March investigation from Breitbart News Foundation (BNF) further revealed Walz’s career-long ties to Chinese officials.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton