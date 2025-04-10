Trump on China Reducing Hollywood Film Imports: ‘I Think I’ve Heard of Worse Things’

President Donald Trump mocked Hollywood on Thursday when asked about China reducing the number of American films it will import.

The question came during Trump’s cabinet meeting, and his response left his top officials in bellowing laughter.

“China retaliated today by reducing the number of American films that can be shown there. What’s your reaction to them now targeting cultural exports from the United States?” a reporter asked.

“I think I’ve heard of worse things,” Trump replied with a smile and laugh.

When asked moments earlier about what is next for China, as tariffs between the two countries have escalated over recent days, Trump said, “We’ll see what happens with China.”

“We would love to be able to work a deal. They’ve really taken advantage of our country for a long period of time. They’ve ripped us off beyond anybody…How people stood for it, sitting in my position, is not even believable,” he said.

“And we’re talking about many presidents, not just a couple, but they did, and all we’re doing is putting it back in shape. We’re resetting the table, and I’m sure that we’ll be able to get along very well,” he added.

Trump notably said on Wednesday in the Oval Office that he blames his predecessors and not China for the trade imbalance. He reiterated Thursday his “great respect” for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I have great respect for President Xi. He’s been, in a true sense… a friend of mine for a long period of time,” he said. “And I think that we’ll end up working out something that’s very good for both countries. I look forward to it.”

The United States and China have volleyed tariffs since “Liberation Day.”America currently has a 125 percent reciprocal tariff on China after Beijing’s retaliatory tariffs escalated to 84 percent on Tuesday.