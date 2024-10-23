Harris Dodges on How ‘Gouging’ Plan that Only Applies in Emergencies Helps with Inflation, Admits ‘Most’ Don’t Gouge

During a town hall on CNN on Wednesday, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris responded to a question on how her plan to combat “price gouging” on groceries “during emergencies or times of crisis” would help with the fact that grocery prices have just been high every day for years by stating that there should be accountability “when companies are taking advantage of the desperation and the need of the American people,” and stating that “most” companies don’t gouge.

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “I looked at your plan. You talk about going after price gougers, and I’m quoting from the plan, ‘on essential goods during emergencies or times of crisis.’ I get that. How does that help though…with prices that, for years, the grocery price has just been high?”

Harris responded, “Well, first of all, Anderson, as you know — and obviously, CNN has been covering extensively — what has been happening in the state of Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, it’s a real issue. I was attorney general of California. I was the top law enforcement officer of the biggest state in the country. I took this issue on because it affects a lot of people, and I’m not going to apologize for the fact that we need to actually deal with accountability when these — not all, in fact, most don’t — but when companies are taking advantage of the desperation and the need of the American people, we saw it actually during the pandemic as well. Where, because of supply chain issues, there was a reduction of supply and then they would inflate the price of everyday necessities.”

Harris then turned to criticizing her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, for his tariff policies.

