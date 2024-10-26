Goya CEO: Hispanic Voters ‘Head Over Heels’ for Trump Because Biden-Harris ‘Exploited’ Them

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue stated that the Hispanic community has been “exploited” over the last four years under the Biden-Harris administration due to their economic, foreign policy, and immigration stances “And that’s why you’re seeing this community head over heels toward Donald J. Trump.”

Unanue said, “[F]rom day one, the war on fossil fuel, they’re still limiting exportations of LNG from Texas, the war on fossil fuel, the Green New Deal, our weakness around the world, the war in Ukraine between Ukraine and Russia. … They raise the prices astronomically. It’s not that anyone is gouging, it’s that prices have gone out of site. … Let’s just stipulate that, from day one, they destroyed this economy. But the other thing they are destroying is human life. As Latinos, … we are the number one exploited community in the world. The biggest industry that has flourished under this administration, under Kamala, has been drugs and human trafficking. … The Hispanic community, the Latin community is fed up with being exploited, they’re fed up with high prices. And that’s why you’re seeing this community head over heels toward Donald J. Trump.”

