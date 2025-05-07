Video Shows Pirates Fan Celebrating Just Before Shocking Fall

A video shot by a fan seated behind Kavan Markwood and obtained by a local television news station in Pittsburgh shows the 20-year-old celebrating just before his tragic fall off Clements Wall at PNC Park last week.

The video, shown by KDKA, shows Markwood jumping from his seat and then tumbling over the top of the railing.

Markwood was celebrating a clutch hit from Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen in the 7th inning of Pittsburgh’s game against the Chicago Cubs. The young man suffered a broken neck, clavicle, and back.

The Pirates took a moment of silence to honor Markwood in the game immediately following the incident.

Andrew McCutchen lamented the incident on X after the game.

“Truly hate what happened tonight,” he wrote. “Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night.”

On Monday, a GoFundMe was set up for the former linebacker at Wheeling University. A note on the GoFundMe page claims Markwood has made some progress since the incident, though he still has a “long way to go.”