Cheney: Many Republicans Will Secretly Vote for Kamala Harris

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) claimed Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that many Republicans will vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and never tell anyone.

Host Margaret Brennan said, “We’re seeing a really interesting gender divide in this election, and I know you’ve been appealing to people to vote their conscience. You said they never have to say a word to anybody about who they actually do vote for. Yesterday, former first lady Michelle Obama said something similar. Take a listen.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama said, “If you are a woman who lives in a household of men who don’t listen to you or value your opinion, just remember that your vote is a private matter. Regardless of the political views of your partner, you get to choose.”

Brennan said, “I have to say it’s a little striking. It sounds a little 1950s or 1970s. Are you really hearing from female voters that they’re afraid to tell their spouses who they’re voting for?”

Cheney said, “Yeah. You know what we’re seeing is so important and so interesting. We’re seeing a real coalition of women who are pro-life and pro-choice come together to support Vice President Harris, and that’s because we’ve seen some of the draconian laws that have been passed in places like Texas and North Carolina that are preventing women from getting life-saving health care, preventing women from getting medical care that, you know, will ensure that if they have a miscarriage that they can have babies again. It is just fundamentally a set of circumstances that can’t be maintained.”

She added, “So you have a growing coalition supporting Vice President Harris. You certainly have had many Republicans who are speaking out to endorse her which, again, is unprecedented. There are also many Republicans and Independents who are saying, look, you know, I don’t want to bring the wrath of Donald Trump and JD Vance down on me, so I’m going to vote my conscience. I’m not going to talk about it. We obviously encourage that. Your vote is a secret vote. You should do what you know is right. I think you’re going to have, frankly, a lot of men and women who will go into the voting booth and will vote their conscience, will vote for Vice President Harris. They might not ever say anything publicly, but the results will speak for themselves.”

