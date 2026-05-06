Exclusive — Ambassador Monica Crowley: ‘Absolutely Fearless’ Trump Governing Like a Man Who ‘Literally Has Nothing Left to Lose’

President Trump is governing like a man who “literally has nothing left to lose,” Ambassador Monica Crowley said during an event with Breitbart News on Wednesday.

Crowley, who is leading America’s 250th birthday celebration, offered a word of advice to Americans everywhere as President Donald Trump continues to lead: “Don’t be a ‘Panican.'”

“President Trump has been a public figure for 50 years. He’s been a political figure for the last 11 or 12, since he decided to run for president back in 2015. I think at this point, if you still don’t know who this man is, what he believes, what he has done and what he intends to do, I don’t know what to tell you,” she said, deeming President Donald Trump “the most honest president we’ve ever had.”

“He tells me point blank what his objectives are. I also think he understands, we were talking about the spiritual aspect of America before,” she said, noting the country was founded on Christian principles and therefore has been under constant spiritual attack.

“This country has been under spiritual assault, literally from day one — Revolutionary War, Civil War, Great Depression, two world wars, Deep State wars from within this country,” she said, explaining that there are “some dark forces that really want to see this country collapse.”

Trump, she said, understands the reality of this spiritual battle.

“I think President Trump understands that aspect to it. [I] think he feels it. I think he sees it, and he understands, just as the Founding Fathers did, that every day in America is a fight because we’re under constant assault,” she said.

“This man gets up every single day, puts on the armor of God and goes to battle for the United States. And therefore each one of us who believes in this country have to do the exact same. I proudly do it every single day. I know you at Breitbart, you all do it, too. Everybody in this room, everybody watching, does the same thing. So when you hear something that sounds a little off. Understand that President Trump understands the bigger picture,” she said, noting that Trump also loves to troll the left and make them squirm.

“They’re all chasing that shiny object. He’s laughing because he’s doing something else. So understand that when you hear or see something that may not jive with what you think is right, or something, just understand there is always a plan. There’s always a method to his madness, and after being through everything he’s been through, he didn’t take us this far just to leave us behind or to leave the agenda half done,” Crowley emphasized, referencing a social media post she saw last year right when Trump assumed office again.

“Somebody tweeted and it went crazy viral, because it was so good. They wrote, ‘President Trump is governing like a man who’s been arrested, raided, impeached, indicted, and shot.’ And it’s so true, because he literally has nothing left to lose,” Crowley said.

“He is absolutely fearless. He does not waste a single moment in this administration,” she said. “We’re all just trying to catch up with him and keep pace with him.”

WATCH the event below: