Rubio: Milley and Kelly Are Lying About Trump

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) said on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Sunday that Mark Milley and John Kelly were lying about their recent comments about former President Donald Trump.

Rubio said, “How interesting that these claims that were made this week pop up with a week-and-a-half to go before the election. If you, in fact, believed, as some of these people claim, that Donald Trump is all these horrible things — Nazi, fascist, all these crazy terms they throw around — why didn’t you stand up and walk out of that White House or that administration the moment you heard those terms? Why didn’t you say that at that time and not wait till after the fact? Those are questions are never going to get asked because this is entirely a political hit job where these people are trying to elevate themselves to become more employable and be able to make more money. ”

Host Shannon Bream asked, “Do you think people like General Milley, like John Kelly, are lying?:

Rubio said, “Yes, I do. But even if they aren’t lying, or even, let’s say, you don’t want to call them a liar, I would say it’s very dubious to see these accusations coming at the very last minute right before an election. These are the kinds of things— somebody says that in front of me, I say it right away, I walk out, I resign, I leave. They didn’t do any of those things.”

