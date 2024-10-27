Vance to NBC’s Welker: DOJ Under Harris-Biden ‘Absolutely’ Going After Political Opponents

Senator JD Vance (R-OH) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the Department of Justice under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris has “absolutely been going after” their political opponents.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you about what we heard this week. Donald Trump’s chief of staff former General John Kelly, said he is a fascist. Mark Milley also called him a fascist. When two four-star generals who worked so closely with Donald Trump called him a fascist why shouldn’t voters believe them, senator?”

Vance said, “I think Mark Milley and John Kelly are disgruntled employees. The very things they accused Donald Trump of people who were in the room at the time some of those comments have made have said explicitly Donald Trump did not say the things he was accused of. Donald Trump was president for four years. If he was what John Kelly said he was then why did Donald Trump deliver peace and prosperity. He didn’t arrest his political opponents as Kamala Harris and her Department of the Justice have in fact done.”

Welker said, “There’s no evidence.”

Vance asked, “They’ve not gone after political opponents?”

He added, “The current Department of Justice under Kamala Harris and Joe Biden has absolutely been going after the political opponents of the current Democratic Party and I think it’s a disgrace and that’s happening.”

