Whoopi Goldberg: Trump ‘Doesn’t Care If You Live or Die’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump doesn’t care if Americans live or die.

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski said, “Last Friday, I put on “Morning Joe” a video clip of a woman from Florida who had to give birth to a baby who was blue, and then suffered and died after 94 minutes. She was forced to bring that pregnancy to term. I have on my Know Your Value Instagram, a husband who had to somehow carry his wife who had passed out on the bathroom floor, covered in blood, surround in a pool of blood, get the toddler in the car as well and get her to the hospital and beg for care. So I do think this matters to women and men. U think it’s all of us.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “There’s several states including Florida which you just mentioned where there is an amendment on the ballot to protect abortion rights. So people need to go vote for president and for these amendments.”

Brzezinski said, “These examples are Trump’s America already for women.”

Goldberg said, “And if you think he’s kidding, he’s not. He doesn’t care if live or die, babe. He doesn’t care.”

Brzezinski said, “That’s correct.”

