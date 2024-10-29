MSNBC’s Menendez: People Have ‘the Audacity’ to Demand Harris Tell Them More About Plans

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” MSNBC host Alicia Menendez criticized “the audacity that people are like, well, Kamala Harris needs to tell me more about her plans” when she believes 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is saying he has plans to steal the election with House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA).

After host Nicolle Wallace played video of Trump saying, “I think with our little secret, we’re going to do really well with the House, right? Our little secret is having a big impact. He and I have a secret. We’ll tell you what it is when the race is over” and argued that these comments, which were preceded by Trump saying that “We got to get the congressmen elected and we got to get the senators elected, because we can take the Senate pretty easily” is a plot to steal the election with Johnson and Republicans support Trump nonetheless, Menendez said, “[G]enerally, what you talk about on the presidential stump is your plans, the audacity that people are like, well, Kamala Harris needs to tell me more about her plans. And it’s like, he’s telling you that his plans, which he’s supposed to sell to you so he has a popular mandate in order to enact them, is a secret with a guy who has an actually incredibly perilous place within his own caucus, who you are now promising is going to be there, which means you think you’re winning the House, and on top of that, you think that he is going to continue to lead this caucus, even though, at every turn, they have tried to kick him out. It is not a secret. It’s a threat. And we all hear and understand what it is that they’re saying.”

