Sen. Ron Johnson: White House ‘Lying’ About Biden’s Garbage Comment

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) said Thursday on Newsmax TV’s “National Report” that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre “was lying” when she said President Joe Biden did not mean to call former President Donald Trump’s supporters garbage.

Co-host Emma Rechenberg said, “Sometimes you wonder, does it come down to those last-minute errors or gaffes on the campaign trail? Could it be this garbage comment that encourages, you know, some Republicans who are more hesitant to actually show up and vote for Donald Trump this time around? President Biden had released a statement on X clarifying his remarks again, he was saying that the garbage comment was in response to that one comment and not Trump supporters at large. Even the White House going on to defend what he meant by that. Let’s listen to how they describe what happened.”

Jean-Pierre said, “Just to clarify, he was not calling Trump supporters garbage, which is why he put out. This is why he wanted to make sure that we put out a statement that clarified what he meant and what he was trying to say. So I just want to make that very clear for folks who are watching.”

Rechenberg said, “Like I said, he was calling out that specific insult comic that appeared at the Madison Square Garden rally. Do you think that that explains it away?”

Johnson said, “No, his spokeswoman is lying. It’s obvious Joe Biden thinks half of Americans that support Donald Trump are garbage. He thinks we’re potential domestic terrorists. Hillary Clinton thinks we’re deplorables. President Obama thinks we get bitter and we cling to our guns and religion and remember again that transformation of America. You don’t you don’t transform something that you love and that you like. So, no, the Democrat leadership, they don’t like this country.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN