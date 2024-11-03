Rubio: ‘Kamala Harris Has a Bigger Problem Among Men than Donald Trump Does Among Women’

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Vice President Kamala Harris “has a bigger problem among men” than former President Donald Trump does among women.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Let me ask you about women voters, because we’re seeing in our data that the Trump campaign may have an issue there. Here’s what former Trump administration UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said this past week about that Madison Square Garden rally.

(BEGIN SOUND ON TAPE)

NIKKI HALEY: This bromance and this masculinity stuff. I mean, it- it borders on edgy to the point that it’s going to make women uncomfortable. You know, you’ve got affiliated PACs that are doing commercials about calling Kamala the C word, or you had speakers at Madison Square Gardens, you know, referring to her and her pimps. That is not the way to win women.

(END SOUND ON TAPE)

BRENNAN: Do you share the former governor’s concerns that this is a vulnerability?

RUBIO: Well, first of all, I want to point out, and no one talks about this, Kamala Harris has a bigger problem among men than Donald Trump does among women. Are there women that are going to vote for Kamala Harris? Of course. Are there women that don’t like Donald Trump? Of course. Are there women that are going to support Donald Trump? Yes, there are a lot of them. And I think you’ll see that bear out on Election Day. Ultimately, the bottom line is that what this election is going to be about- when people go vote, they’re not- they’re going to be voting on three things that are critical to them. How much does it cost to live in this country, and can you afford the things that people work hard to be able to afford, because over the last four years, they have not. Do you feel safe and secure? And the answer is no, people do not, face- feel safe and secure when you have dangerous criminal elements entering this country across the open border that Kamala Harris allowed. And number three is, how close is this country to being dragged into some sort of global conflict? We now have troops from North Korea side by side with Russians on the ground in Ukraine. We’re edging closer every single month to some broader global conflict that could involve the United States. And guess who’s going to have to go fight in those wars? The sons and the daughters and the children of the people who are going to decide this election, and that includes over half the country, which is women voters. That’s what’s going to be on people’s mind, and that’s what should be on their mind, because that’s what’s at stake in this election.