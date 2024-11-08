Fmr. Biden Spox: Migrant Busing Forced Dems to Care More About the Border

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” CNN Political Commentator and former Biden White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said that Republicans sending migrants to Democratic cities did force people who don’t live near the border to care more about the issue than they had before and the migrant busing also caused Democratic leaders in the areas that had migrants sent to them to start “to really drive this idea that this was an issue. And, in many ways, it was, for them.”

Bedingfield said, “I do think it had an impact. I do. I think, over time, it served to push the issue to the front of mind for people who are not necessarily living lives that are consumed by what’s happening at the border, people who live very, very far from the border felt like this issue was becoming very personal to them. You also saw both Republican and Democratic leadership in these cities and states start to really drive this idea that this was an issue. And, in many ways, it was, for them. So, I’m not discounting the substance of that. But, certainly, I think that that did play a part.”

