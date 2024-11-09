Maher: 2024 ‘Very Much About’ Rejection of ‘Anti-Common Sense Woke Bullsh*t’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the 2024 election “was very much about…this country has had enough of the anti-common sense woke bullshit” and joked that Vice President Kamala Harris “is still polling very well among illegal immigrant inmates who want sex change operations, they’re totally on her side.”

During his opening monologue, Maher said, “Kamala underperformed in every demographic. Although, she is still polling very well among illegal immigrant inmates who want sex change operations, they’re totally on her side. Well, make no mistake, this election was very much about what I’ve been saying here and lost a lot of fans for saying over the years, that this country has had enough of the anti-common sense woke bullshit that was — they have, resoundingly. And here in L.A., Proposition 36 passed. This was the one that said shoplifting — which we had made just a misdemeanor — is now a felony again. Yeah, common sense. Yeah, people in this town, even liberal L.A., said, you know what, here’s an idea: Instead of locking up the toothpaste, how about we lock up the shoplifters? … San Francisco had a very ultra-woke mayor, London Breed. Well, she lost. Even the ultra-liberal people of San Francisco had enough of homelessness, public drug use, defecation in the streets, and now London Breed’s pronouns are she/gone.”

