CNN’s Van Jones: ‘Where Are the Patriots’ Fighting Back Trump’s ‘Joke’ Cabinet Picks?

CNN political commentator Van Jones said Friday on “News Central” that “patriots” should be fighting back against President Donald Trump’s cabinet pick

When asked about Kash Patel leading the FBI, Jones said, “I mean, it’s a joke. It’s just a joke. Where are the patriots? Where are America’s patriots? You are now talking about people who are completely incompetent, who most Americans, who business owners would not hire to run a taco stand, being put in charge of the FBI. America’s government works. What problem are we trying to solve? Go to any other country. You go anywhere and you are glad to be here, because so much of what her parents put in place, her grandparents put in place works. You have to believe something is not true, but somehow, America is falling apart and all these terrible people are doing terrible things.”

He added, “What problem can you possibly solve by putting Kash Patel in charge of, literally, anything? This is a joke. This is an insult. Even Republican voters should be insulted. America’s government should be respected. It should be populated by people, who respect America’s government, and who are competent. Kash Patel fails that test and would fail that test for almost any job in America.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN