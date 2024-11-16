Adams: Feds Didn’t Give Us Enough Money for Migrant Crisis, We Also Tell Illegals They Can Get Some Benefits

On Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said, “I don’t believe in mass deportation. This is a city where we tell whomever is here to, if you’re a victim of a crime, call the police. If your child must be educated, let them go to school. If you need medical attention, allow them to go to the hospital.” But also said that the federal government didn’t pick up enough of the tab for handling the migrant crisis in the city.

Adams stated, “[W]e have to be very clear on the role of immigrants in our country and city, going back to early Italians, early Irish, early — the roles of just all the groups, how they have built this country, and particularly in New York City. I don’t believe in mass deportation. This is a city where we tell whomever is here to, if you’re a victim of a crime, call the police. If your child must be educated, let them go to school. If you need medical attention, allow them to go to the hospital. But Americans have been clear, though, we have a broken immigration system. I don’t believe in mass deportation, but I don’t believe in mass saturation. 220,000 migrants and asylum seekers came to this city, cost us $6.4 billion. I’m not allowed to let them work. I’m not allowed to have them participate in the tax base of this city. We can’t deport those who commit crimes in our city. We are not allowed to connect with ICE. This is a failed system. We need to fix it. And if we don’t fix it, we’re seeing what’s happening in Chicago, what’s happening in Houston, what’s happening in Denver. This is wrong for cities to pick up this course. They only gave me $200 million out of $6.4 billion that should have gone to everyday issues in our city.”

He also said that “the sanctuary city is stating to those who are here that you have the right to access the services of the city because that’s how we treat people in New York City.”

