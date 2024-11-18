LA Times Owner Patrick Soon-Shiong: ‘We Want Voices from All Sides to Be Heard’

Last week, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner and CEO of the Los Angeles Times, said to expect changes at his newspaper.

According to Soon-Shiong, the paper was conflating news and opinion, and he said he seeks to overhaul his newspaper’s editorial board for “all sides to be heard.”

“I’m wondering when you say you want this paper to be fair and balanced, do you plan to just fix the editorial section or are you planning to go over and redo the entire paper?” FNC host Trace Gallagher said.

“I think the latter. I think exactly — I think one of my concerns is you as a journalist would understand that’s news versus opinion,” Soon-Shiong replied. “And we’ve conflated news and opinion. So, the first thing I want to do is ensure that we explicit say this is news. And if it’s news, it should just be the facts period. And if it’s an opinion, that’s maybe an opinion of the news and that’s what I call now a voice.”

“And so, we want voices from all sides to be heard,” he added. “And we want the news to be just the facts.”

